Drive-Thru Test Delaware Army National Guard Pfc. Kelly Buterbaugh gives instructions to a motorist during a drive-thru coronavirus testing mission at the University of Delaware's Science, Technology and Advanced Research Campus in Newark, Del., May 29, 2020. About 25 soldiers and airmen with the Delaware National Guard supported the saliva-based testing of roughly 400 people at the STAR Campus location. Tags: army, coronavirus Credit: Army Capt. Brendan Mackie, Delaware Army National Guard VIRIN: 200529-Z-DL064-035C.JPG