Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A soldier and an airman wearing face masks elbow-bump each other in a large room.

Javits Farewell

Army Col. Kimberlee Aiello, right, commander of the 44th Medical Brigade, gives an elbow bump to Air Force Maj. Carrie Gaddy, assigned to the 64th Air Expeditionary Group, during an award and farewell ceremony at the Javits Center in New York City, May 28, 2020. Military medical providers assigned to the hospital collaborated as an integrated system to support the New York City medical system as part of the Defense Department’s COVID-19 response efforts.

