Continental Intercept A U.S. Navy F/A-18E Super Hornet intercepts two U.S. Strategic Command B-1B Lancers as they enter the Canadian Air Defense Identification Zone, and again as they enter the Continental U.S. North American Aerospace Defense Command Region, May 29, 2020. The intercepts were part of a U.S. Northern Command-led, large-scale homeland defense exercise.