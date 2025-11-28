Texas Salute Army National Guard Pfc. Tori Stricklin, a human resource specialist assigned to the Texas National Guard’s 176th Engineer Brigade, salutes at the conclusion of a daily briefing at Camp Mabry in Austin, Texas, April 27, 2020. Stricklin is among the Texas guardsmen who normally serve on a part-time basis but were activated to full-time duty after the COVID-19 pandemic impacted their full-time employment. SHARE: Download: Full Size (1.31 MB) Tags: army, national guard, coronavirus Credit: Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Michael Giles VIRIN: 200427-Z-WL838-004Y.JPG Photo Gallery