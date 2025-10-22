Airborne Appreciation Army Pfc. Miranda Ray, a New Jersey National Guardsman, takes a picture during a flyover at University Hospital in Newark, N.J., April 28, 2020. The Air Force and Navy flight demonstration teams, the Thunderbirds and the Blue Angels, conducted the flyover to show support for first responders and health care workers on the front lines in the fight against COVID-19. SHARE: Download: Full Size (2.46 MB) Tags: air force, army, navy, national guard, coronavirus Credit: Army National Guard Spc. Michael Schwenk VIRIN: 200428-Z-IB607-1001Y.JPG Photo Gallery