Secure Humvee

Air Force Tech. Sgt. Dennis Dedicatoria, assigned to the 154th Logistics Readiness Squadron, secures a Humvee onto a C-17 Globemaster III cargo bay at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, April 27, 2020. The vehicles were delivered to Hawaii National Guard airmen and soldiers on Maui, who have been activated to support the COVID-19 response. The airlift plays a vital role in positioning Hawaii Guardsmen throughout the Hawaiian archipelago.