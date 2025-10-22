Food Distribution South Carolina Army National Guard soldiers with Joint Task Force 59 transport and distribute school breakfasts and lunches in support of Horry County Schools and the South Carolina Department of Education in Horry County, S.C., April 27, 2020. The support from the South Carolina National Guard allows the South Carolina Department of Education to continue providing meals to children during the COVID-19 school closures. SHARE: Download: Full Size (3.83 MB) Tags: coronavirus Credit: Army Sgt. Chelsea Baker, South Carolina Army National Guard VIRIN: 200427-Z-GU920-0009.JPG Photo Gallery