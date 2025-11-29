Hospital Help Navy Seaman Kalil Haynesworth puts on nitrile gloves aboard the USNS Mercy in Los Angeles, April 17, 2020. The Mercy deployed in support of the nation's COVID-19 response, and serves as a referral hospital for non-COVID-19 patients currently admitted to shore-based hospitals. This allows shore-based hospitals to focus their efforts on COVID-19 cases. SHARE: Download: Full Size (0.69 MB) Tags: navy, coronavirus Credit: Navy Seaman Luke Cunningham VIRIN: 200417-N-LW757-1007.JPG Photo Gallery