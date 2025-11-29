An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Hospital Help

Navy Seaman Kalil Haynesworth puts on nitrile gloves aboard the USNS Mercy in Los Angeles, April 17, 2020. The Mercy deployed in support of the nation's COVID-19 response, and serves as a referral hospital for non-COVID-19 patients currently admitted to shore-based hospitals. This allows shore-based hospitals to focus their efforts on COVID-19 cases.

