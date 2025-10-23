Chicago Setup

Air Force Senior Airman Nathan Oller, an Illinois National Guardsman, readies hospital beds in a wing dedicated to elderly patients at McCormick Place in Chicago, April 13, 2020. About 60 Illinois Air National Guardsmen were activated to help the Army Corps of Engineers and the Federal Emergency Management Agency temporarily convert part of the convention center into an alternate care facility for COVID-19 patients with mild symptoms who do not require intensive care in the Chicago area.