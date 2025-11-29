An official website of the United States Government 
Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Nine people in military uniforms load boxes of personal protective equipment into a truck for distribution.

PPE Distribution

Oregon Army National Guard soldiers with Task Force Assurance prepare boxes of personal protective equipment and load them for local distribution as part of the COVID-19 response at the Kliever National Guard Armory, Portland, Ore., April18, 2020. These emergency shipments will be delivered by the Oregon National Guard to assisted living facilities throughout the state that are experiencing severe shortages.

