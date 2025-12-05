Fit Test

Army Sgt. Quran Williams with the New Jersey National Guard’s 21st Weapons of Mass Destruction-Civil Support Team administers a fit test to a staff member at the New Jersey Veterans Home at Paramus in Paramus, N.J., April 16, 2020. The test of the N95 mask was conducted by using a sodium saccharin scent; staff members ensured they could not smell the scent through the mask when worn properly. The New Jersey National Guard is supporting state and local officials with the COVID-19 relief effort.