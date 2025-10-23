Denver Delivery

Air Force Airman 1st Class John Boyle with the 233rd Space Group security forces specialists in Greeley, Colo., and Senior Airman Konnor Ewing, an aircraft structural maintenance mechanic with the Colorado Air National Guard’s 140th Wing, deliver pre-packaged meals to guests at a hotel in Denver, April 16, 2020. Members of the Colorado National Guard have been brought in to serve on one of several task forces deployed to support state and local officials as they combat the COVID-19 pandemic.