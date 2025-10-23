Tent Decontamination A Washington National Guardsman decontaminates an area inside a tent at a community-based COVID-19 testing site in Aberdeen, Wash., Apr. 16, 2020. Twenty-seven Washington Air and Army Guardsmen are working together to provide COVID-19 testing to the citizens of Grays Harbor County, which includes Aberdeen, Hoquiam, Montesano and other small towns along the Washington coast. SHARE: Download: Full Size (0.2 MB) Tags: national guard, coronavirus Credit: Air Force Master Sgt. Michael Stewart, Washington Air National Guard VIRIN: 200416-F-EV844-003.JPG Photo Gallery