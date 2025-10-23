An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A soldier wearing full protective gear reaches toward a woman’s face to obtain a sample for COVID-19 testing.

Sample Testing

Army Staff Sgt. Jeffrey Loken of the Florida Army National Guard’s the 870th Engineer Company takes a sample for testing from an employee at a Bradford County nursing home in Starke, Fla., Apr. 15, 2020. Loken is part of northeastern Florida’s COVID-19 mobile strike team, created to assist those unable to travel to the community-based testing sites.

Photo Gallery