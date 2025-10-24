An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

An airman sprays down a desk while wearing a face mask.

Clean Cubicle

Air Force Senior Airman Arias Jackson, a support section technician assigned to the 1st Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, sanitizes his workspace while wearing an improvised mask at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., April 8, 2020. The 1st Fighter Wing continues to fly and train while implementing strict social distancing and sanitization practices in an effort to combat the spread of COVID-19.

