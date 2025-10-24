An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

An airman in protective gear works with a sample in a lab.

Texas Testing

Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jonisha Gibson, 82nd Medical Group clinical laboratory noncommissioned officer in charge, prepares a sample for testing at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, April 9, 2020. Sheppard is one of five Air Education and Training Command bases selected to receive new coronavirus test kits, which could cut turnaround time for results from days to minutes, according to command officials.

