Wellness Checks Navy Seamen Melissa Bilbrey, left, and Ana SierraCrispin, both hospital corpsmen assigned to the Expeditionary Medical Facility New Orleans Detachment, conduct wellness checks at a personal housing unit in New Orleans, April 9, 2020. The housing unit is designed for symptomatic patients transferred from area hospital emergency departments who are awaiting COVID-19 test results. Credit: Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Eric S. Garst