Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

An airman and two soldiers work together to compile food bags.

Emergency Bags

Ohio Air National Guard Airman Staff Sgt. Alexander Camacho, left, Army Cadet Cameron Crockett, middle, and 2nd Lt. Steven King support Ohio COVID-19 response efforts by compiling food bags at Bowling Green State University, April 10, 2020, for veterans and families who are caring for children who have lost parents in the opioid crisis.

