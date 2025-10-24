An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Airmen wearing personal protective gear work in and around an isolation chamber in the cargo bay of a large transport jet.

Containment Care

Airmen aboard a C-17 Globemaster III begin disinfecting and decontaminating the aircraft after the first operational use of the Transport Isolation System at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 10, 2020. The system is an infectious disease containment unit designed to minimize contamination risk to aircrew and medical attendants, while allowing in-flight medical care for patients afflicted by a disease — in this case, COVID-19.

