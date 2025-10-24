Containment Care

Airmen aboard a C-17 Globemaster III begin disinfecting and decontaminating the aircraft after the first operational use of the Transport Isolation System at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 10, 2020. The system is an infectious disease containment unit designed to minimize contamination risk to aircrew and medical attendants, while allowing in-flight medical care for patients afflicted by a disease — in this case, COVID-19.