An Air Force chaplain breaks a piece of matzo at a table, as her family watches in person and others watch on a laptop screen.

Virtual Seder

Air Force Maj. Sarah Schechter, 86th Airlift Wing staff chaplain, breaks a piece of matzo while hosting a virtual Passover Seder at her family's home in Kaiserslautern, Germany, April 8, 2020. More than 25 people from Europe, Asia and the United States signed in to join the family for the Jewish holiday ritual amid the coronavirus pandemic.

