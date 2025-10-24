Securing Straps An airman assigned to the 48th Logistics Readiness Squadron vehicle maintenance flight helps lower equipment at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, April 8, 2020. Vehicle maintenance airmen work to ensure first responders and other essential personnel continue to have top-of-the-line transportation amid the coronavirus pandemic. SHARE: Download: Full Size (1.84 MB) Tags: air force, coronavirus Credit: Air Force Airman 1st Class Madeline Herzog VIRIN: 200408-F-ZB805-0055M.JPG Photo Gallery