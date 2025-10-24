An official website of the United States Government 
Navy personnel conduct personal protection equipment training during COVID-19.

Personnel Training

Navy medical personnel assigned to Expeditionary Medical Facility-M conduct training on personal protection equipment, patient transfer safety, patient locomotion, staff ergonomics and mobility communication as part of the Defense Department’s COVID-19 response effort to support civil health authorities in Dallas, April 6, 2020. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, is providing military support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency to help communities in need.

