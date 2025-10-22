An official website of the United States Government 
A group of doctors wearing medical gowns and masks stand together in a hospital.

Medical Meeting

Army Maj. Sean Shirley, assigned to the 9th Hospital Center, holds a meeting with his staff in the Javits New York Medical Station intensive care unit bay in New York City, April 4, 2020. The facility, which has been operational and caring for non-COVID-19 patients since March 30, began providing medical care for patients with the virus on April 3.

