A Marine sits in a chair as a health care worker examines his arm.

Blood Drive

Marine Corps Sgt. Juancarlos Perez, a military policeman assigned to Task Force Koa Moana 20, prepares to donate blood during a blood drive at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., April 1, 2020. Marines and sailors assigned to the task force donated 43 units of blood during the drive to demonstrate commitment to the community amid the coronavirus pandemic and enhance readiness for a future deployment.

