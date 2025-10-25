Analysis Testing

Army Spc. Ashley Wells, assigned to the 10th Field Hospital, analyzes basic metabolic panels inside the CenturyLink Field Event Center in Seattle, April 1, 2020. About 500 soldiers from Fort Carson, Colo., and Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., are setting up an Army field hospital at the center in support of the Defense Department’s COVID-19 response. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, is providing military support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency to help communities in need.