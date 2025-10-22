Medical Check-in Members of the California National Guard keep track of everyone entering the Military Department Headquarters in Sacramento, Calif., as part of the Guard’s COVID-19 prevention methods, March 25, 2020. The soldiers check and document body temperatures and provide questionnaires. Troops in the field are also checked daily as a means of keeping the coronavirus contained. SHARE: Download: Full Size (3.57 MB) Tags: health, guard, reserve, army, coronavirus Credit: Army Staff Sgt. Edward Siguenza VIRIN: 200325-Z-WM549-001.JPG Photo Gallery