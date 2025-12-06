Lab Testing Air Force Airman 1st Class Michael San Jose, 60th Medical Diagnostics and Therapeutics Squadron lab technician, performs antibody titration at the David Grant USAF Medical Center laboratory at Travis Air Force Base, Calif., March 25, 2020. The lab, which supports Air Mobility Command, as well as the Pacific theater, is one of many services the medical center is providing during the COVID-19 pandemic. SHARE: Download: Full Size (6.37 MB) Tags: science, technology, health, air force, coronavirus Credit: Air Force Tech. Sgt. James Hodgman VIRIN: 200325-F-YM354-0048A.JPG Photo Gallery