A soldiers packs reusable bags

Bagging Meals

New York Army National Guard Spc. Thalio Hinajosa, assigned to Battery B, 1st Battalion, 258th Field Artillery, part of the 27th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, packs reusable bags with meals for distribution to the community at the Thomas Jefferson Recreation Center in New York City, March 30, 2020. Hinajosa is among more than 2,700 members of the New York National Guard responding to mitigate the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

