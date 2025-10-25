An official website of the United States Government 
A soldier sprays an irritant into a mask.

Spray Test

Navy Lt. Victor Camaya sprays an irritant into an apparatus worn by Navy Lt. Tiffany Bradley during “fit” testing for an N95 respirator and survival mask at Naval Hospital Okinawa in Okinawa, Japan, March 27, 2020. The irritant is used to detect leaks and determine if the mask fits properly. Marine Corps medical professionals are required to wear N95 respirator and survival masks while screening patients who show symptoms of COVID-19 during Health Protection Condition Charlie.

