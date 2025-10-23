An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A Marine stands outside of a vehicle while talking to two Japanese soldiers.

Tactical Talk

Marine Corps Cpl. Josue Batista explains the capabilities of the joint light tactical vehicle to Japanese soldiers at Hokkudaien Training Area, Japan, Jan. 21, 2020, during Northern Viper. The exercise enhances the U.S.-Japan alliance by allowing units to maintain lethality and proficiency in infantry and combined arms tactics.

Photo Gallery