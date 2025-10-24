An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

National Guard airmen clear debris from blocked road.

Herkimer Cleanup

National Guard airmen remove debris from a blocked road in Herkimer County, N.Y., Nov. 2, 2019, while supporting Operation November Winds. The New York National Guard operation provided support to residents of the county after heavy winds and rains knocked down trees and flooded streams.

Photo Gallery