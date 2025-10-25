Reel Remedy Navy Seaman Kevin Rosado reels out detonation line over an obstruction in a channel at the Sapwuahfik Atoll in Micronesia, Oct. 22, 2019, to support Triggerfish 2019, a mission to conduct hydrographic surveys and clear hazards to navigation in the area. Micronesia requested the assistance so that cargo and passenger ships could enter the atoll more safely. SHARE: Download: Full Size (1.81 MB) Tags: navy, indo-pacific, triggerfish 19 Credit: Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Omar Powell VIRIN: 191022-N-SS432-0069Y.JPG Photo Gallery