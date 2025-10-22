Court Construction Navy Seabees install a basketball post during construction of a new school for the indigenous Wayuu people of Colombia, as part of Southern Partnership Station 2019 in Riohacha, Colombia, Aug. 28, 2019. The exercise allows service members to improve medical and engineering operations in Barbados, Colombia, Guatemala, Honduras and Peru. SHARE: Download: Full Size (2.68 MB) Tags: southern partnership station, partnerships, seabees, navy Credit: Army Spc. Austin Carrillo VIRIN: 190828-A-DS579-0208.JPG Photo Gallery