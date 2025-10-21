An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A service member climbs a ladder to get on board a landing platform while others watch from below.

Platform Boarding

U.S. Marines and Royal Canadian Navy divers board a Military Sealift Command mobile landing platform during visit, board, search and seizure training as part of Exercise HYDRACRAB in Santa Rita, Guam, Aug. 26, 2019. HYDRACRAB brings together forces from the U.S., Canada, Australia and New Zealand to test interoperability in the Indo-Pacific region.

Photo Gallery