Melekeok Moves Melekeok Elementary School students dance with Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Jared Goodrum during a U.S. 7th Fleet Far East Edition Brass Band concert in Koror, Palau, Aug. 13, 2019, as part of Civic Action Team Palau week. CAT Palau provides community construction support, facilitates a medical outreach program and coordinates community relationship programs. SHARE: Download: Full Size (1.35 MB) Tags: navy, indo-pacific Credit: Navy Petty Officer 1st Class John Philip Wagner Jr. VIRIN: 190813-N-TP834-1133Y.JPG Photo Gallery