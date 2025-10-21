An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A group of graduates toss hats in the air as aircraft fly over a stadium.

Aiming Skyward

U.S. Air Force Academy graduates toss their hats skyward as the Thunderbirds, the service's flight demonstration squadron, roar overhead during the graduation ceremony in Colorado Springs, Colo., May 30, 2019. President Donald J. Trump delivered the keynote speech and 989 cadets crossed the stage to become the Air Force's newest second lieutenants.

