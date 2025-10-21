Aiming Skyward U.S. Air Force Academy graduates toss their hats skyward as the Thunderbirds, the service's flight demonstration squadron, roar overhead during the graduation ceremony in Colorado Springs, Colo., May 30, 2019. President Donald J. Trump delivered the keynote speech and 989 cadets crossed the stage to become the Air Force's newest second lieutenants. SHARE: Download: Full Size (1.94 MB) Tags: trump, air force Credit: Darcie L. Ibidapo, Air Force VIRIN: 190530-F-GD464-0667.JPG Photo Gallery