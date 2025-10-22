Bolstering Bricks Air Force Master Sgt. Adebola Bond applies molding to strengthen the bond between bricks at a community center’s construction site for a during Exercise New Horizons 2019 in Linden, Guyana, May 28, 2019. New Horizons helps U.S. service members train for the logistical requirements of an overseas deployment. SHARE: Download: Full Size (1.8 MB) Tags: new horizons, exercises, partnerships, humanitarian aid, air force, training Credit: Air Force Senior Airman Derek Seifert VIRIN: 190528-F-UN009-1067E.JPG Photo Gallery