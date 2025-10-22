An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

An airman holding a trowel reinforces brickwork on a community center.

Bolstering Bricks

Air Force Master Sgt. Adebola Bond applies molding to strengthen the bond between bricks at a community center’s construction site for a during Exercise New Horizons 2019 in Linden, Guyana, May 28, 2019. New Horizons helps U.S. service members train for the logistical requirements of an overseas deployment.

