Forest Force Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Alexander Peters reloads during a simulated force-on-force battle as part of Exercise Arrow 2019 at Pohjankangas Training Area near Niinisalo, Finland, May 10, 2019. The annual multinational exercise tests mechanized infantry, artillery and mortar field skills in a live-fire environment. SHARE: Download: Full Size (1.84 MB) Tags: exercises, partnerships, training, arrow 2019 Credit: Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Scott Jenkins VIRIN: 190508-M-QP496-1215.JPG Photo Gallery