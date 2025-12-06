Musical Connection Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jonathan Laurent plays the piano with a senior citizen at a Carter Burden Network senior center during a meal service as part of Fleet Week in New York City, May 23, 2019. Service members participating in the event prepared and served lunch to seniors and packed meals for the Meals on Wheels program. SHARE: Download: Full Size (1.7 MB) Tags: fleet week, humanitarian aid, marine corps Credit: Marine Corps Cpl. Tiana Boyd VIRIN: 190523-M-PD565-0130.JPG Photo Gallery