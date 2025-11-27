An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A sailor speaks with a veteran as several other sailors in dress whites stand in the background.

Survivor Strength

Navy Cmdr. Allen Maxwell Jr. speaks with Joe Kelly on the 75th anniversary of the West Loch disaster at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, May 21, 2019. Kelly was among the survivors of a fire that spread through a staging area, sinking six ships, killing a reported 163 personnel and injuring more than 350.

Photo Gallery