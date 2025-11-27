Survivor Strength Navy Cmdr. Allen Maxwell Jr. speaks with Joe Kelly on the 75th anniversary of the West Loch disaster at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, May 21, 2019. Kelly was among the survivors of a fire that spread through a staging area, sinking six ships, killing a reported 163 personnel and injuring more than 350. SHARE: Download: Full Size (1.86 MB) Tags: observances, world war ii, veterans, navy Credit: Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Jessica O. Blackwell VIRIN: 190521-N-ND356-1112.JPG Photo Gallery