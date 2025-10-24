An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Two lines of sailors seen from above wearing colorful vests and helmets salute an officer as he walks on a red carpet.

Sideboy Salute

Navy sideboys salute Air Force Lt. Gen. Thomas Bussiere as he arrives on the flight deck of the USS Theodore Roosevelt during Exercise Northern Edge 2019 in the Gulf of Alaska, May 20, 2019. Northern Edge prepares joint forces to respond to crises in the Indo-Pacific region.

Photo Gallery