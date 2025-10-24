Sideboy Salute Navy sideboys salute Air Force Lt. Gen. Thomas Bussiere as he arrives on the flight deck of the USS Theodore Roosevelt during Exercise Northern Edge 2019 in the Gulf of Alaska, May 20, 2019. Northern Edge prepares joint forces to respond to crises in the Indo-Pacific region. SHARE: Download: Full Size (1.53 MB) Tags: northern edge, exercises, partnerships, air force, training, navy, indo-pacific Credit: Navy Seaman Terence Deleon Guerrero VIRIN: 190520-N-ZX120-1032E.JPG Photo Gallery