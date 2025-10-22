Budget Testimony Left to right: Marine Corps Gen. Joe Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff; Acting Defense Secretary Patrick M. Shanahan; and David L. Norquist, DOD’s comptroller and chief financial officer, testify on the fiscal year 2020 Defense Department budget request on Capitol Hill, May 8, 2019. SHARE: Download: Full Size (1.09 MB) Tags: department of defense, dunford, defense budget, david l. norquist, patrick m. shanahan, acting secretary of defense Credit: Lisa Ferdinando, DOD VIRIN: 190508-D-BN624-0294.JPG Photo Gallery