NYSE Closing Bell Anne Kimberly Joiner, center, deputy assistant to the secretary of defense for public affairs, community and public outreach, rings the close of business bell at the New York Stock Exchange in New York as U.S. Army Col. Dina Wandler, left, and NYSE president Stacey Cunningham, look on, Nov. 9, 2018. The event was part of Veterans Week and Marine Corps Birthday activities in New York. SHARE: Download: Full Size (2.73 MB) Tags: veterans week, veterans day Credit: Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Bryan Ilyankoff VIRIN: 181109-N-WX378-0154.JPG Photo Gallery