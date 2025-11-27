NYSE Closing Bell

Anne Kimberly Joiner, center, deputy assistant to the secretary of defense for public affairs, community and public outreach, rings the close of business bell at the New York Stock Exchange in New York as U.S. Army Col. Dina Wandler, left, and NYSE president Stacey Cunningham, look on, Nov. 9, 2018. The event was part of Veterans Week and Marine Corps Birthday activities in New York.