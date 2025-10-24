Rappel Resolve Navy Midshipman 1st Class Matthew Garmer rappels from a tower during helicopter rope suspension technique training at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story at Virginia Beach, Va., July 11, 2018. Garmer from Villanova University and was taking part in an explosive ordnance disposal summer cruise. Navy photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jeff Atherton SHARE: Download: Full Size (4.39 MB) Credit: Petty Officer 1st Class Jeff Atherton VIRIN: 180711-N-AP176-023C.JPG Photo Gallery