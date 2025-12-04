Memorial Honor

President Donald J. Trump; Army Maj. Gen. Michael L. Howard, commanding general of the Military District of Washington; and Defense Secretary James N. Mattis render honors during the presidential wreath laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., May 28, 2018. The ceremony was part of the 150th Defense Department National Memorial Day observance. DoD photo by Army Sgt. James K. McCann