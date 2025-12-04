An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Sailors and Marines stand in a row aboard a ship.

Fleet Figures

Sailors and Marines man the rails aboard the USS Arlington as the ship travels to New York City for Fleet Week 2018, May 22, 2018. Fleet Week New York is the city's annual celebration of the sea services, offering citizens a chance to meet sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen and learn about the capabilities of today’s maritime services. Navy photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Zach Sleeper

  • Download: Full Size (1.5 MB)
  • Credit: Petty Officer 3rd Class Zach Sleeper VIRIN: 180523-N-OS569-044D.JPG
Photo Gallery