Operation Roundup

A coalition member hangs an 81-millimeter mortar prior to launching it at a known ISIS location near the Iraqi-Syrian border, May 13, 2018. The coalition provided fire support and airstrikes to assist the Syrian Democratic Forces as they continued Operation Roundup, the military offensive to destroy the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria and liberate all land east of the Euphrates River. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Timothy R. Koster