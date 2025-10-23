An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Coalition forces prepare to fire a mortar during military operations near the Iraq-Syria border.

Operation Roundup

A coalition member hangs an 81-millimeter mortar prior to launching it at a known ISIS location near the Iraqi-Syrian border, May 13, 2018. The coalition provided fire support and airstrikes to assist the Syrian Democratic Forces as they continued Operation Roundup, the military offensive to destroy the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria and liberate all land east of the Euphrates River. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Timothy R. Koster

  • Download: Full Size (1.02 MB)
  • Credit: Staff Sgt. Timothy Koster VIRIN: 180513-A-UQ901-206.JPG
Photo Gallery