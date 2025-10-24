An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Two rows of sailors salute.

Navy Honors

Sideboys render honors to Chief of Naval Operations Adm. John Richardson upon his arrival aboard the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush in the Atlantic Ocean, May 14, 2018. The ship is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier air wing exercises with the French navy to strengthen partnerships and deepen interoperability between the two nations' naval forces. Navy photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Zachary P. Wickline

  • Download: Full Size (1.14 MB)
  • Credit: Petty Officer 3rd Class Zachary VIRIN: 180514-N-NG136-0086E.JPG
