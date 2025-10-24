An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A Marine sits behind a machine gun above water.

Aerial Shot

Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Jason Bradtmueller fires an M240B machine gun at a simulated target during an aerial gunnery instructor certification in the 5th fleet area of operations, May 11, 2018. Bradtmueller is an MV-22B Osprey crew chief assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 162 (Reinforced), 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Eric L. Alabiso II

  • Download: Full Size (1.61 MB)
  • Credit: Gunnery Sgt. Eric Alabiso II VIRIN: 180511-M-HH244-0052C.JPG
