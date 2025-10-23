An official website of the United States Government 
Soldiers from Task Force Stalwart, composed of soldiers from 1st Battalion, 41st Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, pose for a group photo in Afghanistan.

Task Force Stalwart

Soldiers from Task Force Stalwart, composed of soldiers from 1st Battalion, 41st Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, pose for a group photo in Afghanistan, March 28, 2018. Army and Marine Corps officials stressed to lawmakers April 18 the urgency in modernizing ground forces amid an increasingly challenging security environment. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jasmine L. Flowers

  • Download: Full Size (1.87 MB)
  • Credit: Sgt. 1st Class Jasmine L. Flowers VIRIN: 180328-A-JF141-001.JPG
